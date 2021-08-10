Police investigating triple murder at Garland apartment

article

Three people were killed at an apartment complex in Garland overnight.

Police said two gunmen confronted the victims late Monday night outside a complex near West Kingsley and Saturn roads.

Responding officers found three men dead near the apartment breezeway.

Investigators do not think this was a random attack and believe at least one of the victims was targeted.

The shooters took off and have not been arrested.

Police have not released the victims’ names or said who they are looking for.