‘Once Upon a Time,’ 'Supernatural' star Chris Gauthier dead at 48

article

Chris Gauthier, known for his roles on "Once Upon a Time" and "Eureka," has died at age 48.

Gauthier’s representatives, Tristar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent confirmed the news to Fox News Digital in a statement, writing, "We can confirm that our friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48."

It continued, "As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally."

On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."

KENNETH MITCHELL, 'STAR TREK' ACTOR, DEAD AT 49

Tristar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent did not provide a cause of death, but according to Deadline, they said he died from an unspecified short illness.

Gauthier was a U.K. born, Canada based actor with over a hundred film and TV credits to his name, according to IMDb.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Among his better-known roles was the character of Smee on ABC’s "Once Upon a Time and café owner Vincent in SyFy’s "Eureka."

His "Once Upon a Time" co-star, Colin O’Donoghue, who played Captain Hook, shared his condolences on Instagram.

"Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!" he wrote in the caption of a photo of the pair on set.

Gauthier also had roles in films like "Freddy vs Jason," "Watchmen," and "40 Days and 40 Nights."

His many TV credits included work on series like "Supernatural," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Harper's Island," and Netflix’s "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

Read more of this story from FOX News.