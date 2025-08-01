Olympic sprinter, Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson arrested at Seattle airport

article

The Brief Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for assault at SeaTac Airport. Police allege she shoved and threw headphones at her boyfriend, fellow athlete Christian Coleman. Both Richardson and Coleman denied any physical altercation and Coleman declined to press charges.



Sha'Carri Richardson, a Dallas native and Olympic gold medalist, was arrested earlier this week at SeaTac Airport in Washington State.

According to arrest documents obtained by FOX 4, Richardson, 25, is believed to have assaulted her boyfriend at a TSA checkpoint.

Sha'Carri Richardson arrested

What we know:

The incident happened at a TSA checkpoint at SeaTac on Sunday just before 6 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene after a TSA agent reported seeing a woman assault a man while leaving security. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was later identified as Richardson.

The TSA agent reported seeing Richardson hit the man, later found to be Christian Coleman, 29, who told police in an interview after the incident that he and Richardson had been dating for two years. The agent was able to show police security footage of the alleged assault.

The video reportedly shows Richardson shoving Coleman into walls and columns, and throwing a pair of headphones at him after he appears to attempt to get help from TSA.

Featured article

Police interviews

During the investigation, police say they spoke to both Richardson and Coleman.

Coleman is reported to have told police that he and Richardson had gotten into a verbal argument that became "heated." When asked to elaborate, the document says he refused, and denied any physicality in the altercation. He did not wish to press charges, and "declined to be a victim," the document says.

Richardson is reported to have said the same, denying any physical assault and claiming the argument was entirely verbal. She told police it started because she was upset at Coleman for having her headphones, the document says.

After viewing the security footage, however, Richardson was arrested and booked into the SCORE jail. She's charged with 4th-degree assault.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The documents do not say when Richardson was released, but the New York Times reports that she and Coleman both competed in a track event on Thursday.