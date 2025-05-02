Expand / Collapse search

Southlake elementary school evacuated after bomb threat

By
Published  May 2, 2025 11:51am CDT
Southlake
FOX 4
article

File photo police tape.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Old Union Elementary School in Southlake is being evacuated after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, according to Southlake officals.

What we know:

The evacuation is being done as a precaution. Officers and firefighters are investigating the threat while students are being transported to an off-campus location — the Carroll ISD administration building.

As of now, no explosive devices have been found. The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any additional details about the nature of the threat. It’s still unclear who made the threat or whether an actual device was placed on campus.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Southlake Department of Public Safety.

Southlake