Southlake elementary school evacuated after bomb threat
article
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Old Union Elementary School in Southlake is being evacuated after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, according to Southlake officals.
What we know:
The evacuation is being done as a precaution. Officers and firefighters are investigating the threat while students are being transported to an off-campus location — the Carroll ISD administration building.
As of now, no explosive devices have been found. The investigation remains ongoing.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any additional details about the nature of the threat. It’s still unclear who made the threat or whether an actual device was placed on campus.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Southlake Department of Public Safety.