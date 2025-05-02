Southlake elementary school evacuated after bomb threat

article

Old Union Elementary School in Southlake is being evacuated after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, according to Southlake officals.

What we know:

The evacuation is being done as a precaution. Officers and firefighters are investigating the threat while students are being transported to an off-campus location — the Carroll ISD administration building.

As of now, no explosive devices have been found. The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any additional details about the nature of the threat. It’s still unclear who made the threat or whether an actual device was placed on campus.