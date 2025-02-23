Old East Dallas attempted carjacking leaves victim in serious condition

article

The Brief A person was shot in the midsection early Sunday morning during an attempted carjacking in Old East Dallas. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect in the attempted carjacking and shooting has not been caught.



The Dallas Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking in Old East Dallas that left one person with serious injuries early Sunday morning.

Attempted Carjacking

What we know:

Just before 4 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 5600 block of Richard Ave.

Emergency personnel found the victim with a gunshot wound to the midsection.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene and has not been found.

Officers have canvassed the area, looking for possible surveillance video from nearby houses or businesses.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Other details surrounding the attempted carjacking have also not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.