Grieving mom wants to build new Dallas playground in honor of later daughter

A Dallas woman wants to create a lasting tribute to her 22-month-old daughter who was killed in a car accident.

She is working with the city on a project to benefit her neighborhood.

Avy Hill was just 22 months old when she was tragically taken from her family.

Mom Naima Hill says Avy was secured in her car seat in the backseat of her mom's car when a driver traveling 70 mph slammed into the back of them. They were in standstill traffic on Highway 297, north of Wichita Falls.

"I went through a lot to have her," Naima said. "And for her to be there and not be there and go through the trauma."

Naima is trying to work through her trauma by helping other children living in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas. She's working with the city to try and get a much-needed playground built in Old City Park.

"It really just gives me something to focus on," she said. "My brain needs to be distracted. I can't go 15 seconds without being distracted."

That's how Naima came to form her nonprofit, Avy's Sunshine Tribe, determined to get that playground built. She and her husband also have a 5-year-old son named Kade.

On Saturday, Naima is hosting a kite festival at Old City Park to raise funds for the playground. There will also be face painting, an ice cream truck, water activities and games.

"To be able to do something that Kade can still come to and just to have a place for all kids it really means a lot," she said.

Naima says Avy was full of life and sunshine. They would often play at Old City Park, which is why she wants the playground built here.

Naima says the city is willing to cover half of the estimated $300,000 price tag. She's determined to make it happen.

"All of this is mixed emotions. It definitely will be a longing for her to be there to experience it, but also hopeful that kids will have a place to do that," she said. "And I can see them do that and have some joy from that."

The Sunshine Kite Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old City Park in Dallas. All of the proceeds will go to funding the playground being built in Avy's memory.