Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper nearly hit by lightning during stop

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer had a close call with mother nature along a highway while he helped a crew with some equipment that had fallen off a trailer July 2.

Dash camera video posted on Facebook by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the moment lightning strikes right next the trooper.

Oklahoma HP said the bolt hit the highway and it did not appear the officer suffered any injuries. The video shows rain on the lens of the camera; evidence storms were in the area.

It happened on the Turner Turnpike/Interstate 44 between the cities of Bristow and Stroud, Oklahoma.