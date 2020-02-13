Officials confirm 15th U.S. case of coronavirus infection in San Antonio

Officials have confirmed another case of coronavirus infection in the U.S. and this latest one is a U.S. evacuee from China in Texas.

Health officials say the person was evacuated from China to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

The patient is reportedly in stable condition and is in isolation at a nearby hospital. The Associated Press reports that officials say the infection was confirmed through laboratory testing on Wednesday night.

This is the 15th confirmed U.S. case.

The Centers for Disease Control and the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. and is expected to talk about the confirmed case and provide more details on COVID-19, the deadly coronavirus that's infected tens of thousands and killed more than 1,000 people worldwide.

China on Thursday reported 254 new daily deaths and a spike in daily viral cases after new methodology was applied in the hardest hit province of Hubei as to how cases are categorized.

The news conference in San Antonio comes just days after some people were evacuated from China and landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and put under mandatory quarantine.

San Antonio officials also say that some residents not under quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland are under self quarantine at their own homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.