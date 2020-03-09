Officials: 2 tested positive for coronavirus following flight from Sky Harbor

article

Officials with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport say two people who flew from Phoenix have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released by Greg Roybal, the two were flying on WestJet Flight 1199 on February 28 from Sky Harbor to Pearson Airport in Toronto, Canada.

Officials with WestJet, a Canadian airline company, were notified of the positive test results by Canadian health officials on March 5. They say the two may have been able to pass the virus to others, and say people who sat in rows 18 to 22 on the flight may be impacted.

Officials with Maricopa County Department of Public Health say people who are sick with acute respiratory symptoms, including those who traveled on the flight, should contact their health care provider. Officials also say unless a person has severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, it is not necessary to go to an emergency room.

Information for Canadians

WestJet officials say those who are seated in rows 18 to 22 on the flight are directed to self-isolate and call Peel Public Health immediately at (905) 799-7700. Those in Caledon, an area northwest of Toronto, should call (905) 584-2216.

Officials with the airline company say those on the flight should self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues, and call Peel Public Health if symptoms arise within the next 14 days.

Information on Flight 1199 in French/Informations en Français

https://blogue.westjet.com/mises-a-jour-operationnelles-coronavirus-covid-19/

Additional Resources

