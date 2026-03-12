1 dead in Fort Worth officer-involved shooting

article

The Brief One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near the Highway 287 overpass at E. Maddox Avenue. Fort Worth police said a man was shot after running towards an officer with broken glass. The individual was seen on the 287 overpass cutting themselves before the officer arrived. The highway and the roadway beneath the overpass were shut down in all directions around the time of the incident.



An officer-involved shooting involving Fort Worth police left one person dead and caused shutdowns on Highway 287.

Fort Worth Police officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters around 4 p.m., a FWPD officer noticed an individual on the Highway 287 overpass at E. Maddox Avenue leaning over the bridge with an object in his hand.

The officer approached the individual and issued verbal commands to get off the bridge. The individual began to cut themselves on the neck with what appeared to be a broken bottle.

The individual then ran towards the officer with the sharp object. The officer fired their weapon and hit the individual, who was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

Fort Worth PD said multiple callers reported a male on the bridge with glass in his hand cutting himself.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet said who the deceased person is.

Big picture view:

All lanes of the highway and the roadway under the overpass on 287 were shut down while police conducted their investigation.

What's next:

Fort Worth Police will hold a press conference after collecting more evidence.