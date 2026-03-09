Driver accidentally crashes into Euless barber shop

The Brief An elderly driver crashed into a Euless barber shop last Friday after accidentally hitting the gas instead of reversing. The impact blew a hole in the front of the barber shop. One man was hit by the car and several patrons were hit with debris, but no one was seriously hurt. The store's owner says he's working with the building manager to add safety upgrades to prevent a future accident.



A Euless barber shop owner is looking for safety upgrades after a driver plowed into his storefront last Friday.

What we know:

Just before Razor's Edge Barber Shop in Eueless was due to close last Friday, a driver crashed into the store.

The impact struck one man inside the shop, while others were hit by flying debris. No one was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Euless Police confirmed the crash was an accident, saying an elderly man accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of reversing.

The crash left a massive hole in the front of Razor's Edge. There was no structural damage to the building, according to Eueless Fire.

Barbers describe the crash

What they're saying:

The impact only lasted a few seconds, but those in the store during the crash said the moment has left a lasting impact on them.

"Friday, finishing up. Boom, it was wild man," barber Carlos Cerda told FOX 4's Vania Castillo. "Stuff just went flying everywhere, tools, shears, blades, everything."

"My boy Aiden was next to me, and as soon as I got hit, I turned around, but he wasn't there," Cerda continued. "So I was like, automatically panicking, where do you go? But he had ran next to me. I didn't know he flew that far."

Razor's Edge owner Jose Prieto wondered if something bigger had hit his store.

"What I first thought was, because we're so close to the airport, maybe a plane might have went down. That's how loud the boom was," Prieto said.

Planning safety upgrades

What's next:

Razor's Edge was open on Monday a few days after the crash. Prieto says the community came together to help board up the hole left by the crash.

"And then we had so many customers of ours, friends, family, stopped by. And then we got this place boarded up and cleaned up," Prieto said. "Probably by, like, one in the morning, we were done so and today, back in business."

He's already thinking of safety upgrades to make sure nothing like this happens again.

"Hopefully, we're going to get with the property manager and try to install some of these concrete pillars, because that'll prevent it from, you know, going inside some of these businesses. It's definitely a safety concern," Prieto continued.