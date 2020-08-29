Official high of 106 degrees sets daily record at DFW, and it's the highest recorded this year

All of North Texas is under a Heat Advisory Saturday, while a large portion of the Metroplex has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning due to the high temperatures.

These weather advisories are in place until 7 p.m. Saturday.

There was also a daily record high temperature set Saturday, as DFW recorded 106 degrees. It broke the record of 105 degrees back in 1943 and 1951.

Saturday has also been the hottest day of the year.

People are being asked to limit their outdoor activities and to stay hydrated, with special attention needed for children and the elderly.

Temperatures are expected to be over 100 Saturday, with dangerous heat index values of above 110.