Austin ISD officer shot; Northeast ECHS placed on lockdown

An Austin Independent School District police officer has been shot, and a suspect is still at large.

Two law enforcement sources tell FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski that the AISD officer was attacked and shot in the leg near Nelson Field across the street from Northeast Early College High School.

The school remains on lockdown due to the incident.

The shooting did not happen in the building. AISD tweeted out that the officer sustained injuries during an altercation in the parking lot.

City hall officials told FOX 7 Austin that the officer's injuries are superficial and will not require surgery.

ATCEMS says it received the call at 10:44 a.m. and transported an adult with a non-life-threatening injury to a local trauma center. No one else has been evaluated, treated or transported by ATCEMS as of 12:37 p.m.

Parents are asked not to come to the campus and the public is asked to avoid the area.

AISD will soon begin a controlled release when cleared, says the district. Families are advised to go to Delco Activity Center at 4601 Pecan Brook Dr to pick up their students who will be transported there by bus.

Parents are asked to stay in their vehicles and bring some form of ID. Students who do not have a family member to pick them up will be brought home by bus.

The district began its controlled release of students classroom by classroom around 1:50 p.m., according to FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak, who also reported seeing the first bus with students on board pull into Delco Activity Center.

CLEAT issued a statement on Twitter saying, "We are all praying for the @AISDPolice Officer and CLEAT member who was shot in the line of duty today at a high school in Northeast Austin. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening and he is reported to be in stable condition."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.