Off-duty Dallas officer in critical condition after street racing crash

An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer is in critical condition after being involved in a street racing crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. on E. Mockingbird Lane in the Lakewood area of Dallas.

Home surveillance video shows the officer’s personal black Ford Mustang speeding down the road before the crash. He lost control and slammed into a tree.

“According to witnesses and some video that has been captured it appears that speed played a significant role in the accident,” said Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

Police believe he’d been racing a white Suzuki that sped away. They’re trying to track down that vehicle.

Anyone with information about that vehicle is urged to call the police.

Advertisement

The injured officer’s name has not yet been released. Fellow officers could be seen visiting him at Baylor University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Chief Hall said he has been with the department since November 2015 and works out of Northeast Patrol.