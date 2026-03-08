Off-duty Dallas officer fires at suspects trying to steal his vehicle in Addison

article

The Brief An off-duty Dallas officer opened fire on a group of suspects attempting to steal his personal vehicle in an Addison parking lot Sunday. The suspects drove away from the scene in their vehicle immediately following the encounter; Addison police are currently leading the investigation. It remains unknown if any of the suspects were hit by gunfire, though officials say there is no ongoing danger to the community.



Addison police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer who fired at suspects attempting to steal his personal vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Off-duty Dallas officer involved in shooting

What we know:

It happened at 2:15 p.m. in a parking lot at 5000 Belt Line Road, according to the Addison Police Department.

The off-duty Dallas officer observed a group of suspects attempting to steal his vehicle and confronted them, police said. During the encounter, the officer fired his weapon at the suspects' vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle left the scene immediately following the shooting. Authorities said it remains unknown if any of the suspects were struck by gunfire.

Addison police detectives are leading the investigation. Officials stated there is no further danger to the community.