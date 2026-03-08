Off-duty Dallas officer fires at suspects trying to steal his vehicle in Addison
ADDISON, Texas - Addison police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer who fired at suspects attempting to steal his personal vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Off-duty Dallas officer involved in shooting
What we know:
It happened at 2:15 p.m. in a parking lot at 5000 Belt Line Road, according to the Addison Police Department.
The off-duty Dallas officer observed a group of suspects attempting to steal his vehicle and confronted them, police said. During the encounter, the officer fired his weapon at the suspects' vehicle.
The suspects’ vehicle left the scene immediately following the shooting. Authorities said it remains unknown if any of the suspects were struck by gunfire.
Addison police detectives are leading the investigation. Officials stated there is no further danger to the community.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Addison Police Department.