Odessa murder suspect arrested in Arlington after New Year’s Day shooting

The Brief One man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting early New Year's Day on West 57th Street in Odessa. Suspect Nathaniel Ray Anthony Tinner was arrested in Arlington, Texas, after fleeing the scene of the crime. Tinner faces murder charges in Ector County, along with new weapons and drug charges following his arrest by Arlington police.



At approximately 3:27 a.m. on January 1, 2026, Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots-fired call in the 1100 block of W. 57th Street in Odessa, Texas.

What we know:

Upon arrival, Ector County deputies located two victims on the property.

One male, Quincy Devion Price, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A female victim with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Medical Center Health and is currently receiving treatment.

During the investigation, investigators obtained a murder warrant for the suspect, Nathaniel Ray Anthony Tinner.

The suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested in Arlington, Texas.

What's next:

He was booked into the Arlington City Jail on a murder warrant.

Arlington police officers searched him as he was being arrested. They recovered a gun and narcotics. Arlington police charged him with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and drug charges.