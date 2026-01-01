Expand / Collapse search

Odessa murder suspect arrested in Arlington after New Year’s Day shooting

Published  January 1, 2026 6:03pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • One man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting early New Year's Day on West 57th Street in Odessa.
    • Suspect Nathaniel Ray Anthony Tinner was arrested in Arlington, Texas, after fleeing the scene of the crime.
    • Tinner faces murder charges in Ector County, along with new weapons and drug charges following his arrest by Arlington police.

ARLINGTON, Texas - At approximately 3:27 a.m. on January 1, 2026, Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots-fired call in the 1100 block of W. 57th Street in Odessa, Texas.

What we know:

Upon arrival, Ector County deputies located two victims on the property. 

One male, Quincy Devion Price, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

A female victim with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Medical Center Health and is currently receiving treatment.

During the investigation, investigators obtained a murder warrant for the suspect, Nathaniel Ray Anthony Tinner. 

The suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested in Arlington, Texas.

What's next:

He was booked into the Arlington City Jail on a murder warrant. 

Arlington police officers searched him as he was being arrested. They recovered a gun and narcotics. Arlington police charged him with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and drug charges.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Arlington Police Department and the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

