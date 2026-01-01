Odessa murder suspect arrested in Arlington after New Year’s Day shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - At approximately 3:27 a.m. on January 1, 2026, Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots-fired call in the 1100 block of W. 57th Street in Odessa, Texas.
What we know:
Upon arrival, Ector County deputies located two victims on the property.
One male, Quincy Devion Price, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A female victim with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Medical Center Health and is currently receiving treatment.
During the investigation, investigators obtained a murder warrant for the suspect, Nathaniel Ray Anthony Tinner.
The suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested in Arlington, Texas.
What's next:
He was booked into the Arlington City Jail on a murder warrant.
Arlington police officers searched him as he was being arrested. They recovered a gun and narcotics. Arlington police charged him with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and drug charges.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Arlington Police Department and the Ector County Sheriff's Office.