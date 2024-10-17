October supermoon appears over North Texas sky

article

The Brief A supermoon occurs when there is a full moon and the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit. The Old Farmer's Almanac gave this month's full moon the name the "Hunter's Moon" back in the 1930s. There will be one more supermoon this year on Nov. 15.



This month’s supermoon, also called the "Hunter’s Moon," peaked on Thursday morning.

Supermoons appear brighter and bigger than normal because they happen when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

The term "Hunter’s Moon" was coined by the Old Farmer’s Almanac in the 1930s because with the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it was time to hunt, according to NASA.

Related article

This is the third of four supermoons for 2024.

The final "Beaver Moon" will happen on Nov. 15.

Featured article

Full Moons in 2024:

March 25: Worm Moon

April 23: Pink Moon

May 23: Flower Moon

June 21: Strawberry Moon

July 21: Buck Moon

Aug. 19: Sturgeon Moon (supermoon)

Sept. 17: Harvest Moon (supermoon)

Oct. 17: Hunter’s Moon (supermoon)

Nov. 15: Beaver Moon (supermoon)

Dec. 15: Cold Moon