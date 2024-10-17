October supermoon appears over North Texas sky
article
DALLAS - This month’s supermoon, also called the "Hunter’s Moon," peaked on Thursday morning.
Supermoons appear brighter and bigger than normal because they happen when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.
The term "Hunter’s Moon" was coined by the Old Farmer’s Almanac in the 1930s because with the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it was time to hunt, according to NASA.
This is the third of four supermoons for 2024.
The final "Beaver Moon" will happen on Nov. 15.
Featured
Full Moons in 2024:
- March 25: Worm Moon
- April 23: Pink Moon
- May 23: Flower Moon
- June 21: Strawberry Moon
- July 21: Buck Moon
- Aug. 19: Sturgeon Moon (supermoon)
- Sept. 17: Harvest Moon (supermoon)
- Oct. 17: Hunter’s Moon (supermoon)
- Nov. 15: Beaver Moon (supermoon)
- Dec. 15: Cold Moon