Ocean Prime's Jalapeño au Gratin Potatoes
Ocean Prime Chef Charlie Tkacik joined Good Day on Wednesday, December 20 to show us how to make their delicious jalapeño au gratin potatoes.
Ingredients
- Cooking Spray – as needed
- 2.5 Idaho potatoes
- ½ qt Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1 Jalapeño – sliced
- 1 tbsp Kosher Salt
- ½ tbsp White Pepper
- 4 oz Swiss cheese – shredded
- 4 oz Provolone cheese – shredded
- Parsley - chopped
Method
- Spray a casserole dish liberally with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350F.
- Peel potatoes and place in cold water to remove some of the starch. Slice thinly on a mandoline into 1/8in rounds.
- Place cream and jalapeno into a small saucepan and heat over medium heat to a simmer. Do not boil. We are just looking to steep the jalapeno flavor into the cream.
- After cream comes to simmer, season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and allow to steep for 10 minutes.
- Shingle potatoes in greased casserole dish in an even layer, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Repeat this process 5 times until you have 5 layers of potatoes seasoned in the dish.
- Pour cream and jalapenos over the potatoes. Wrap in aluminum foil (poke a few holes in the foil for ventilation).
- Bake at 350F for 45-60 minutes. Potatoes should give when pierced with a knife, but not be mushy.
- To finish, top with shredded cheeses and broil in the oven uncovered until cheese is melted and golden brown bubbles appear.
- Finish with some chopped parsley for garnish.