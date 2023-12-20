Ocean Prime's Jalapeño au Gratin Potatoes

Ocean Prime Chef Charlie Tkacik joined Good Day on Wednesday, December 20 to show us how to make their delicious jalapeño au gratin potatoes.

Reservations are still available for New Year's Eve dinners.

Ingredients

Cooking Spray – as needed

2.5 Idaho potatoes

½ qt Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Jalapeño – sliced

1 tbsp Kosher Salt

½ tbsp White Pepper

4 oz Swiss cheese – shredded

4 oz Provolone cheese – shredded

Parsley - chopped

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

Method