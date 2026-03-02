Oak Cliff roundabout sees another crash after protective barrier added
DALLAS - Despite having a protective barrier added recently, an Oak Cliff roundabout known to be dangerous saw another accident this week.
Another accident at dangerous roundabout
What's New:
Video footage on Instagram showed a driver crash into a protective barrier added to the roundabout.
The driver hits the wall before coming to a stop in the middle of the intersection. The driver was later taken away by authorities.
The backstory:
The roundabout, located on North Tyler Street in the Bishop Arts neighborhood, has seen several crashes since the beginning of 2025.
In May 2025, surveillance footage shows a speeding driver going airborne across the roundabout, flipping and hitting a nearby home. Earlier that year, in February, another car hit the roundabout and plowed into a home. Both homes were heavily damaged.
The protective wall was added recently to help prevent damage to homes in the area.
The Source: Information in this story came from social media posts and previous FOX 4 reporting.