Oak Cliff roundabout sees another crash after protective barrier added

Despite having a protective barrier added recently, an Oak Cliff roundabout known to be dangerous saw another accident this week.

Video footage on Instagram showed a driver crash into a protective barrier added to the roundabout.

The driver hits the wall before coming to a stop in the middle of the intersection. The driver was later taken away by authorities.

The roundabout, located on North Tyler Street in the Bishop Arts neighborhood, has seen several crashes since the beginning of 2025.

In May 2025, surveillance footage shows a speeding driver going airborne across the roundabout, flipping and hitting a nearby home. Earlier that year, in February, another car hit the roundabout and plowed into a home. Both homes were heavily damaged.

The protective wall was added recently to help prevent damage to homes in the area.