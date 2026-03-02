Expand / Collapse search

Oak Cliff roundabout sees another crash after protective barrier added

Published  March 2, 2026 10:03pm CST
The Brief

    • An Oak Cliff roundabout saw another accident despite having protective barriers added recently.
    • A driver was seen crashing into the wall before being taken away by authorities Monday.
    • Dallas added the barriers after several accidents were recorded at the roundabout since last year.

DALLAS - Despite having a protective barrier added recently, an Oak Cliff roundabout known to be dangerous saw another accident this week.

Another accident at dangerous roundabout

What's New:

Video footage on Instagram showed a driver crash into a protective barrier added to the roundabout.

The driver hits the wall before coming to a stop in the middle of the intersection. The driver was later taken away by authorities.

The backstory:

The roundabout, located on North Tyler Street in the Bishop Arts neighborhood, has seen several crashes since the beginning of 2025.

In May 2025, surveillance footage shows a speeding driver going airborne across the roundabout, flipping and hitting a nearby home. Earlier that year, in February, another car hit the roundabout and plowed into a home. Both homes were heavily damaged.

The protective wall was added recently to help prevent damage to homes in the area.

The Source: Information in this story came from social media posts and previous FOX 4 reporting.

