Mother of 4 hospitalized after Oak Cliff hit-and-run, family asks public for help

The Brief 42-year-old Lisa Martinez was hospitalized on Aug. 24 after she was hit by a driver in Oak Cliff who drove away after the accident. Martinez, a mother of four, suffered multiple broken bones and has been on life support in the hospital for more than two weeks. Dallas Police do not have a lead on the suspect who hit Martinez, and her family is asking the public for help in finding them.



The family of a Dallas woman severely injured in an August hit-and-run is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.

Oak Cliff hit-and-run

What we know:

On Aug. 24 at around 9 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff.

Police determined a woman had been hit by a vehicle. By the time police arrived, the vehicle had already fled the scene.

The victim, who was later identified as 42-year-old Lisa Martinez, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Martinez's family says she was riding her bike on North Westmoreland Road when she was hit. She suffered multiple broken bones and remains in the hospital on life support.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect identified.

Victim's family asks public for help

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lisa Martinez (middle)

What they're saying:

"We really need justice for this. We really need answers."

Martinez's four children and the rest of her family say they continue to talk to her as she lays in a hospital bed on life support.

"We will be here for her. We are here for her. Until she gets through this," Erica Moreno Garcia, her niece, tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

Her family is asking the public for help identifying the hit-and-run suspect.

"Father, God will get you. You will get what you deserve," Moreno Garcia said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Dallas Police.