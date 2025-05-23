Oak Cliff elementary school holds vigil for 9-year-old killed while crossing street

The Brief A 9-year-old boy who was killed while crossing the street in front of an Oak Cliff elementary school has been identified. The Dallas Police Department has called the incident an accident, and the driver of the truck is not expected to face charges. The community held a vigil for the boy, showing support for his grieving family.



After three children and an adult were hit by a truck while crossing the street near an Oak Cliff elementary school, the child killed in the incident has been identified.

Family, friends, classmates and school staff are grieving 9-year-old Jose Garcia after his tragic death Thursday afternoon.

Oak Cliff elementary student death

The Dallas Police Department is calling this crash an accident. It does not appear the driver of the truck will face charges, and police do not believe they were speeding when the crash occurred. It appears the four people hit were not using a crosswalk.

All that being said, people are certainly grieving, because a 9-year-old boy lost his life.

The Latest:

A crowd outside Botello Elementary in Oak Cliff gathered around a photo of Garcia and the child’s grieving mother at a vigil on Friday.

The 9-year-old boy was with his mother, twin sister and another child, crossing Marsalis Avenue in front of the school on Thursday afternoon, when they were struck by a truck.

Jose Garcia died, and the others are recovering from injuries and emotional trauma.

For families choosing to attend the vigil, it was time to reflect, and let the family of Jose Garcia know they have a community showing love and support.

The backstory:

Dallas Fire said the child victims were a 9-year-old boy, later identified as Garcia, who left the scene in critical condition, along with a 9-year-old girl in serious but non-life-threatening condition and an 11-year-old girl in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The two surviving children and Garcia's mother were reported as being in stable condition Thursday night.

One resident who lives nearby says the crossing point is often used by students, and believes a change is needed to prevent further incidents like this from happening again.

What they're saying:

Cynthia Rocha, a Botelo Elementary parent, organized Friday's vigil with neighbors, students and teachers.

"We cannot say that we understand what she’s going through, you know, but we can definitely feel compassionate," said Rocha.

"I just know he was happy," teacher Yuri Ellett said. "He was happy here at school with his friends."

Ellett says Friday, the last day of school before summer break, should’ve felt exciting. Instead…

"It felt cloudy and rainy, even though the sun was out."

Some students are too young to comprehend the loss. Ellett says not much was said to students during the school day.

"Just very, very vague detail," said Ellett. "The conversation as to what actually happened is a conversation that needs to be happening with parents."