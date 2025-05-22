Four hit by vehicle while leaving Oak Cliff elementary school, 1 child killed

The Brief One child is dead and two children and an adult are injured after being hit by a vehicle outside an Oak Cliff school. The four were hit after Felix Botello Elementary School dismissed on Thursday afternoon. The conditions of the surviving victims are unknown.



A child was killed, and three others were injured after being struck by a vehicle while leaving Felix Botello Elementary School in Oak Cliff on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Elementary Students Hit By Vehicle

What we know:

According to officials with the City of Dallas, one adult and three children were struck by a truck while leaving the school on South Marsalis Avenue.

Fire units arrived at the scene around 3:26 p.m., and assisted in taking the children to Children's Medical Center.

Police say that one child died. The two others are in critical condition, but are considered to be stable.

The adult is also said to be stable.

Dallas police said the children, a 12-year-old boy and two 8-year-old girls, were hit by the truck.

According to Dallas ISD, all three students attended the elementary school, and they were not from the same family.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

Early indications show the driver was not speeding, according to police.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what charges, if any the driver is expected to face.