North Texas man arrested after kidnapping his infant son, sheriff says

The Brief A North Texas man has been arrested after being accused of kidnapping his one-year-old child, Tarrant County Deputies say. The child was taken on April 21 just before 7:30 p.m. The man was accused of assaulting another person with a baseball bat, and trying to kidnap the mother of the child also.



A North Texas man is in jail after being accused of kidnapping his one-year-old son, assaulting another person with a baseball bat, and trying to kidnap the mother of his child, deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office say.

Aggravated Kidnapping

What we don't know:

On April 21, Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to an aggravated kidnapping in the 13000 block of Highway 287 in Haslett just before 7:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, 29-year-old Ronny Leon, had allegedly assaulted another person with a baseball bat and tried to kidnap the mother of his child, and the child.

Deputies say Leon then took the child by force and sped away with the child in his lap. Deputies began chasing Leon, but stopped because of the dangerous high speeds.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was contacted for help and they issued an Athena Alert. Alerts were also sent to surrounding states, and as far north as Indiana.

Deputies say Leon stayed in contact with the mother, who worked with detectives to lure him back to North Texas.

When he arrived at the agreed-upon location, Leon was taken into custody and the child was recovered.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, deputies say he was booked into the Wise County Jail.

What we don't know:

Tarrant County officials did not say when Leon was arrested, or where he took the child after the chase on April 21.

Leon is currently not listed in the Wise County Jail.

His official charges have not been announced.

FOX 4 News has reached out to Tarrant County officials for more information.