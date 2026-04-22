Not Guilty: Naked man who beat Fort Worth delivery driver to death with firewood declared legally insane

The Brief A Tarrant County judge found Christantus Omondi not guilty by reason of insanity for the January 2024 firewood beating death of delivery driver Scotty Jackson. Both the defense and prosecution accepted a mental evaluation report declaring Omondi was legally insane during the attack; he will now be transferred to a state hospital. Omondi, who was naked at the time of the murder, reportedly attacked Jackson and a homeowner before attempting to assault another tenant at a nearby Airbnb.



The man accused of beating a Fort Worth delivery driver to death with a piece of firewood has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Fort Worth Firewood Murder

What's new:

A Tarrant County judge found Christantus Omondi not guilty after accepting an evaluation report that declared him legally insane at the time of the crime.

Attorneys on both sides reportedly agreed to the acquittal.

Omondi is expected to be transferred to a state hospital.

Chrisantus Omondi (Source: Fort Worth Jail)

The backstory:

In January 2024, Omondi was arrested and charged with murder for brutally attacking 51-year-old Scotty Jackson as he was delivering firewood to a home in Fort Worth.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Jackson was in the process of unloading the wood with the homeowner when a naked man, later identified as Omondi, approached them.

Related article

"This naked man is three inches from my face, holding a key up to me yelling at me that I was on his property. He never wants to see me again. I should leave," the homeowner recalled. "Scott then replied, ‘No, this is his property and his house. Just let us unload firewood because it’s cold outside.’"

The homeowner told police that’s when Omondi pushed him and struck Jackson with a piece of wood repeatedly.

Omondi chased the homeowner back inside his house, then he returned to Jackson and beat him to death with the firewood.

Scotty Jackson

In the police document, officers noted that other witnesses confirmed the homeowner's account, as did video surveillance.

After the crime, Omondi returned to the Airbnb on the same street where he’d been living. He allegedly tried to assault another female tenant in the Airbnb before police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Omondi, who was still naked, was "non-compliant and aggressive," as police detained him, the affidavit states.