Dallas weather: Multiple rounds of storms tracking toward DFW this weekend
DALLAS - Residents should prepare for a wet weekend as locally heavy rainfall moves through North Texas, bringing a threat of flash flooding before summer-like heat arrives next week.
Friday Forecast
Isolated and scattered thunderstorms are expected across parts of North Texas on Friday. While afternoon showers will likely miss the Metroplex during the afternoon hours, widespread scattered storms are forecast for Friday night.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warns these storms could produce gusty, erratic winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.
Boaters on area lakes should exercise caution, and officials advise waiting at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder before resuming outdoor activities.
LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
Weekend Forecast
An area of low pressure to the southwest will trigger multiple rounds of showers and storms through Sunday.
Saturday brings the highest chance of rain, with multiple rounds expected alongside temporary lulls in precipitation.
Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning remain likely. North Texas will see locally heavy rainfall from morning through evening, making flash flooding the primary threat throughout the weekend. Scattered, heavy downpours will continue into Sunday.
7-Day Forecast
High pressure will build over the region next week, cutting off rain chances and driving up temperatures. Highs will consistently reach the 90s starting Monday, with heat index values approaching triple digits at times.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 4 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.