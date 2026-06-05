Dallas weather: Multiple rounds of storms tracking toward DFW this weekend

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The Brief Isolated showers will likely miss the immediate Metroplex on Friday afternoon, staying mainly south and east of DFW, before a more widespread round of scattered thunderstorms moves in overnight. A slow-moving low-pressure system will dump multiple rounds of locally heavy rainfall across North Texas through Sunday, making flash flooding the primary threat for any weekend travel or outdoor activities. Once the storm system clears out, a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the region starting Monday, completely shutting off rain chances and driving afternoon temperatures into the 90s with triple-digit heat indexes.



Residents should prepare for a wet weekend as locally heavy rainfall moves through North Texas, bringing a threat of flash flooding before summer-like heat arrives next week.

Friday Forecast

Isolated and scattered thunderstorms are expected across parts of North Texas on Friday. While afternoon showers will likely miss the Metroplex during the afternoon hours, widespread scattered storms are forecast for Friday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns these storms could produce gusty, erratic winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Boaters on area lakes should exercise caution, and officials advise waiting at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekend Forecast

An area of low pressure to the southwest will trigger multiple rounds of showers and storms through Sunday.

Saturday brings the highest chance of rain, with multiple rounds expected alongside temporary lulls in precipitation.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning remain likely. North Texas will see locally heavy rainfall from morning through evening, making flash flooding the primary threat throughout the weekend. Scattered, heavy downpours will continue into Sunday.

7-Day Forecast

High pressure will build over the region next week, cutting off rain chances and driving up temperatures. Highs will consistently reach the 90s starting Monday, with heat index values approaching triple digits at times.