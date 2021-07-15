NorthPark’s Five Hammering Men temporarily taken off display for repairs

article

NorthPark Center’s Five Hammering Men has been temporarily taken off display to be repaired.

The piece of art by Jonathan Boroskfy was damaged and is now being repaired. How it was damaged was not released.

A spokesperson for the mall released a statement that said, in part:

"This piece is a beloved part of the collection of artworks on view at NorthPark Center, where we are committed to providing a world-class art experience to our visitors. Our intention is to reinstall Five Hammering Men as soon as the repairs are complete."

A similar piece of artwork, Boroskfy’s 40-foot tall steel Hammering Man, is still on display outside of Neiman Marcus, near Boedeker Street.