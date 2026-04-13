$6,000 reward offered in 1997 cold case murder of UT Dallas student

article

The Brief Texas authorities have increased the reward to $6,000 for information regarding the unsolved 1997 murder of UT Dallas student Brent Alan Gutheinz. Investigators are using new forensic testing to examine the case of the 22-year-old, whose burned body was discovered in rural Grayson County. While police are eyeing the victim's recent financial debts as a possible lead, no suspects have been identified and the motive remains unclear.



The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that North Texas is renewing efforts to solve the 1997 killing of a UT Dallas student whose burned body was found in rural Grayson County.

DPS officials announced an increased reward for information in the case.

New reward offered for 1997 cold case lead

What we know:

DPS officials announced on Monday that the reward for tips leading to an arrest in the death of 22-year-old Brent Alan Gutheinz has been raised to $6,000 for a limited time.

Disappearance of Brent Alan Gutheinz

Gutheinz’s body was discovered June 22, 1997, along Squirrel Creek between Van Alstyne and Sherman, in Grayson County. Investigators said the Richardson resident was a senior at UT-Dallas and an avid bodybuilder, before he had last been seen on June 19. Gutheinz was allegedly running errands and going to the gym before going missing.

Financial motives and new forensic leads

What they're saying:

Authorities said Gutheinz had recently taken on significant debt while purchasing expensive items, including vehicles and electronics, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Family members told investigators he had become increasingly stressed about his finances in the months before his death.

Over the years, investigators have interviewed multiple witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Nearly three decades later, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers said they are pursuing additional forensic testing and continuing to investigate the case.

Officials believe members of the community may have key information about Gutheinz’s financial transactions or possible connections to Grayson County that could help identify those responsible.

What's next:

The case is part of the Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering the increased reward for information submitted before the next featured case is announced.

How to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety website.