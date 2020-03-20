NorthPark Center shuts its doors to reduce the spread of coronavirus

article

Another North Texas shopping center is temporarily closing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

NorthPark Center in Dallas closed its doors Thursday night. Some restaurants in the mall are still open for takeout and delivery, though.

All retail stores in the mall were shut down indefinitely. There’s no indication when they might reopen.

Earlier this week, Simon Property Group also closed all seven of the malls and outlet centers it owns in North Texas through at least March 29.

They include: Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, Grapevine Mills, North East Mall in Hurst, Allen Premium Outlets, University Park Village in Fort Worth, and The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.

