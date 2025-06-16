Two Texas malls named among best in nation: new report

article

NorthPark Center in Dallas is one of the best malls in America, according to a new report.

NorthPark was named the 12th-best mall in the country by the retail management solution provider Priority Software.

The rankings were based on metrics like the mall's size, number of stores, parking spaces per 10,000 square feet, Instagram posts about the mall and average Google rating out of five.

The King of Prussia Mall in the Philadelphia area was named the top overall, earning a 100 out of 100 score.

The Galleria in Houston finished second in the rankings.

NorthPark Center

By the numbers:

Overall, NorthPark scored a 55.4 out of 100.

It has over 220 stores, 9,000 parking spaces and an average Google rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

The Best US Malls for Shopping

King of Prussia Mall - King of Prussia, PA (Philadelphia) The Galleria - Houston, TX Mall of America - Bloomington, MN (Minneapolis-St. Paul) American Dream Meadowlands - East Rutherford, NJ Ala Moana Center - Ala Moana, HI (Honolulu) Westfield Garden State Plaze - Paramus, NJ Aventura Mall - Aventura, FL (Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach) Sawgrass Mills - Sunrise, FL (Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach) Tysons Corner Center - Tysons, VA (Baltimore-Washington) Del Amo Fashion Center - Torrance, CA (Los Angeles) Roosevelt Field - Uniondale, NY (New York City) NorthPark Center - Dallas, TX Palisades Center - West Nyack, NY (New York City) Lakewood Center - Lakewood, CA (Los Angeles) Woodfield Mall - Schaumburg, IL (Chicago)