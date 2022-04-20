Northeast Dallas apartment fire leaves dozens homeless

article

Fire forced several people out of their northeast Dallas apartments late Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Forest Hills Apartments on Forest Lane near Audelia Road.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames were coming from the second floor and quickly spread to the third.

It took nearly 70 firefighters to get the fire under control.

Around two dozen apartments were damaged or destroyed but no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents.

It is not yet clear how the fire began.

