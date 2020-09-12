North Texas youth hockey coach dies from complications of COVID-19

A 29-year-old North Texas youth hockey coach died from complications of COVID-19.

The funeral for Tyler Amburgey was Saturday morning at Buckingham Road Church of Christ in Garland.

This as Dallas County health officials have identified a coronavirus cluster tied to youth hockey.

Amburgey died in his home in Northeast Dallas on August 29.

Dallas County health officials said more than 30 players and coaches in youth hockey currently have COVID-19 after there was a youth hockey tournament held in our area last weekend.

Friends and family held a socially distant memorial service for Amburgey Saturday morning.

It was streamed online for others to watch.

Amburgey played hockey for the USA youth team and other teams before becoming a coach.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said 28 youth hockey athletes and five coaches have the coronavirus.

In Dallas County, coronavirus cases have made a consistent decline.

Dr. Phil Huang, Dallas County’s health director, spoke about whether he thinks youth hockey or other contact sports should be going on right now.

“We have moved down from red to orange, but there is still significant transmission in the community for those situations where there is significant close contact, and you can't be doing the universal masking, we would recommend not doing that,” he said.

Some of the North Texas hockey teams are playing in games this weekend in other cities out of town.

Dr. Huang said that while the daily case count continues to decline, wearing masks, physical distancing, and washing your hands frequently are still important.