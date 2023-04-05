North Texas woman on vacation in Miami beach saves man's life

A North Texas nurse is getting praise from her supervisor for taking action to save a man who had just been stabbed.

The encounter happened while she was on vacation in Miami beach. The man was losing a lot of blood, so time was of the essence.

Faryn Rogers was at a Miami beach restaurant last month with her mom waiting for her food when she heard a man was hurt.

"They said someone is bleeding. They need some napkins. I thought, what could that be?" she recalled. "We got there. The guy was bent over, blood everywhere, way more than the napkins could handle."

The victim told Rogers he had just been stabbed. She said the man had already lost a significant amount of blood.

"He was kind of in and out of it," she said. "At one point, he said thank you."

Rogers just graduated nursing school in May and has worked at Methodist Charlton since July. Her life-saving efforts while on vacation with her family got a lot of attention.

Miami beach police said the victim has been released from the hospital, and they are following several leads on a suspect in the stabbing.