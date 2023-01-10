North Texas winner claims $1M Mega Millions prize

article

The North Texas winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize claimed it just days before the ticket was set to expire.

The ticket that matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball was sold at a convenience store in Plano in July.

The winner had to claim the money before Jan. 26.

That person finally came forward but decided to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions will hold its next drawing for a $1.1 billion jackpot on Tuesday night.

The estimated odds of winning are 1 in 303 million.