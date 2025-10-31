North Texas Wildlife Center gets new home in Plano

The Brief The North Texas Wildlife Center announced it has secured a new facility in Plano after being forced to leave its residential site. The nonprofit plans to renovate the new location and move in by February, ahead of baby animal season. Leaders say community support made the move possible as they prepare to relocate animals and rebuild habitats.



The North Texas Wildlife Center has found a new place to call home in Plano.

In June, the City of Plano said the facility could no longer operate in a residential neighborhood, so the race was on to find a new location.

New wildlife location

North Texas Wildlife Center

What's new:

Rebecca Hamlin, president of North Texas Wildlife Center, made the announcement in a live Facebook stream to their supporters Friday.

Hamlin says they are not yet providing details on the new location. They want to renovate it first, and hope to be moved in by Feb. 1, 2026.

The backstory:

Just four months ago, the City of Plano gave the non-profit animal rescue notice that while it had a proper permit, it could no longer operate in a residential neighborhood.

Hamlin told us this in June:

"They said typically we would give 13 days to vacate, but we see what you are doing, and we appreciate you. We will give you 60 days, so Plano is being really generous to find a new place to call our home, which is scary, but I'm confident with community support we can make it happen."

New babies to care for

What's next:

And as we saw this summer, there are a lot of babies to get ready for: baby opossums, rats, mice, pigeons, doves, squirrels, skunks, raccoons, bobcats, coyotes, foxes and vultures. They say they love them all, and will try to save them all. But there is a lot of work ahead.

What they're saying:

"We will have the very daunting task of tearing down every custom location at its current location and hauling it to a new location," Hamlin said.

And they will have two mortgages until they can complete the move.

But Hamlin is confident that, with the support of North Texas wildlife lovers, they will be able to make it happen.

"Appreciate everyone who showed up for us. It was very sad to think we may have to end our organization because we do not have a place. We have a place now," Hamlin said.