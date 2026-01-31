North Texas warming shelters close after this weekend; overflow shelters on standby

article

The Brief As temperatures rise, some North Texas emergency warming shelters are beginning to close. Dallas’ largest shelter at Fair Park will shut after this weekend, while others remain on standby. Advocates warn hundreds will return to the streets as regular shelters remain full.



As temperatures begin to rise across North Texas, some emergency warming shelters have already closed their doors.

For others, like the largest, run by Our Calling at Fair Park, this will be the final weekend.

All will remain on standby in case the weather turns again.

Last weekend of warming shelters

Saturday is darkening to another brutally cold night in North Texas, and for hundreds of people, shelters are their only safety from the cold.

Wayne Walker with Our Calling says the need is still great for groups like his in Dallas stepping up to help people.

In Fort Worth, the city says its overflow weather shelter has been open every night since Friday last week, when freezing conditions hit North Texas and regular shelters filled up.

Toby Owen with Presbyterian Night Shelter says they’ve been working hard to keep people safe in Fort Worth.

Warming shelter

Warming shelter occupancies

What they're saying:

"Our occupancy is 757 people, and we've been about at 765, a night, is what our occupancy has been. So it's been very full, lots of people needing help, and we're glad to be able to be there," Owen said.

During this stretch, more than 1,000 people have been sheltered every night in Fort Worth, and it’s a similar story in Dallas.

"Today, we are still operating here at the inclement weather shelter at Fair Park. We have about 850 people here now," Walker said.

At the peak of it, Sunday night into Monday morning, Fort Worth sheltered more than 1,200 people.

Featured article

North Texas overflow shelters

When shelters like Presbyterian Night Shelter reach capacity during extreme temperatures, the city activates its overflow shelters.

"And then anyone that we are not able to service because of occupancy numbers, then we would send them to the overflow shelter that When We Love in the city of Fort Worth operate. So again, anyone in Fort Worth that needs a bed will will be provided a bed," Owen said.

In Dallas, Walker says clearing conditions later in the week had an impact.

"Our numbers have dwindled down. Now that the ice has been melting and we're preparing to close, we'll be closing tomorrow after breakfast," Walker said.

But closing the doors doesn’t mean the need goes away.

Warming shelter

In Fort Worth, the city says most regular shelters are already at capacity and overflow shelters only open when weather conditions meet emergency requirements.

And it's not much different in Dallas.

"Unfortunately, those 850 people don't have anywhere to go. We've been working with people and getting them back to recovery programs and rehabs and some housing options and shelter options, but most of those are full now,"Walker said.

The overflow shelters are supported by a network of city departments and nonprofit partners who help coordinate transportation, outreach, safety checks, and medical and mental health care during extreme cold.

"So many of those will be returning to the streets, and that's why it's important that organizations in the community partner with our calling and other agencies so that we can help them get off the streets," said Walker.

The city says overflow shelters will remain open as long as emergency weather criterias are met.