North Texas voters head to the polls for Texas primary election

The polls opened Tuesday morning for the Texas primary elections. It’s the first big election in which new machines are being used in Tarrant, Collin and Dallas counties.

The fiercely contested Democratic race for president is getting most of the attention on Super Tuesday. But the ballots in North Texas include races for the United States Senate and House, as well as many judicial, state and local races.

Voters who are heading to the polls should remember to bring a valid photo ID. That could be a Texas driver’s license, a state ID card, a military ID or a passport.

New voting machines are being used in Tarrant, Collin and Dallas counties for only the second time. They still rely on touchscreen technology but also give voters a printout of their selections.

Voters can check their ballots before inserting the paper into a scanner. The idea is to give voters an additional measure of confidence in the system.

The new machines also allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place in the county where they live. They don’t have to go to a specific precinct.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is doing its part to get voters to the polls. Anyone who shows their voter registration card can get a free ride on DART to a voting location.

Tarrant County voters can also catch free rides to the polls on six transit services.

Polls remain open until 7 p.m.

FOX 4 News will share live results online and on-air after the polls close.