North Texas veterinarians seeing increase in heat-related illnesses in pets

It's important to remember the best ways to keep our pets protected during this dangerous heat.

Local veterinarians are reporting more heat-related illnesses in pets this summer.

Doctor Lindsay Robinson at Fort Worth Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Services says they are busier than typical this summer with the extreme triple-digit heat.

"We are seeing a lot more cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke especially in dogs," she said.

While cats are not as susceptible to heat-related illnesses, the dangers should be considered by all.

"If you see your pet, you’re walking outside and all of a sudden your dog lays down and starts panting heavily, take them inside. That’s a telltale sign of they’re getting a little overheated," Robinson said. "It can progress if they can’t cool themselves effectively to heat stroke."

Dr. Robinson heeds her own advice with her two heavy-coated dogs, Ripley and Winnie. She especially cautions owners of bulldogs."

"There are definitely some breeds that are at risk. Bulldogs, French bulldogs, any breed that has a short smushed face, those are going to be the ones hugely prone to heat stroke. Those are typically the ones we see come in because they just can’t pant effectively," she said.

Adrian Cavazos works at the hospital, and his dog is recovering from an injury. She’s also naturally a cold-weather breed with a thick coat year-round.

"We recently took a trip to Austin. I couldn’t take her anywhere because it’s too hot. It’s too hot for her. "She’s not meant to be out in the heat this long," he said.

The Humane Society is sharing important tips for pets during the extreme heat including:

Limit outdoor exercise.

Provide ample water and shade if your pet must be outdoors.

Never leave a pet alone in a vehicle.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"We’ve had some dogs go outside for 30 minutes and come back with a heat stroke. It’s that hot outside," Robinson said. "So you just have to be really cautious. Never leave your pet outside."

Garrett Leever has two cats and a family dog. Currently, his walks are less than 10 minutes long.

"30 minutes is pushing it. Any dog can get overheated very fast, especially in Texas," he said.

Doctors say if your pet becomes overheated, it's important you don't pour water all over them. Instead, put cool water on their paws and on their bellies, and consult a vet right away.