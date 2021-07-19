North Texas twin sisters file $10M lawsuit accusing Cheer Athletics coach of sex abuse

Two North Texas sisters have filed a $10 million lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at two local cheerleading gyms when they were minors.

The twins say they’ve only recently been able to feel comfortable speaking about the alleged abuse. They hope this civil lawsuit makes the sport they love a safer one for all athletes.

22-year-old Jessica and Hannah Gerlacher, who are national-level cheer athletes with a large following on Instagram, say the abuse started in 2015 at the Cheer Athletics facilities in Plano and Frisco.

"We decided to come forward so no other child would experience what we went through," Hannah said.

"They were sexually abused at the actual gyms while they were there for training purposes," said attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel.

The lawsuit claims a male coach used the pretense of "spotting" the twins as an excuse to touch their breasts, crotches and buttocks, and to push his erection against them.

The coach also instructed Hannah to sit on his lap, where he would fondle and touch her genitals, the lawsuit claims.

Hannah was allegedly targeted more severely after a head injury.

"Like most survivors of sexual abuse, it took us a lot of time," she said. "But in the past few months, we came to a place where we could deal with it and decided to report to the sport and nobody contacted us and nobody did anything about it."

The civil suit names the defendants as the male coach, Cheer Athletics, and the US All-Star Federation, the rulemaking-body governing cheer and dance competitions through privately-owned gyms. It alleges gross negligence for failing to protect minor athletes.

The lawsuit says the girls made an anonymous online report to USASF naming their coach as their abuser, but the organization failed to follow up. They also say they’ve reported it to Frisco Police.

"Similar to the sport of gymnastics, they prioritized profits over our safety," Hannah said.

The sisters say they were inspired to come forward after nationally recognized gymnasts shared their stories of abuse.

Tuegel is one of the attorneys who sued and won settlements on behalf of gymnasts in other high-profile cases.

The sisters, who are currently cheer coaches in the DFW area, say they hope to enact change in a sport they love and not dismantle it.

"We were inspired by those who have come before us, and we hope to make a long-lasting change in the culture of cheerleading," Hannah said.

Last year, Cheer Athletics was named in a separate lawsuit that accused Jerry Harris, a star on the Netflix series "Cheer," of asking underage boys for sex and sexually explicit pictures.

The organizations have not yet responded to FOX 4’s requests for comment.

FOX 4 reached out to all of the named defendants and the Frisco Police Department to get an update on their investigation, but so far no responses.