North Texas truckers react to Trump order allowing off-road diesel

The Brief President Donald Trump issued an executive order allowing anyone to buy tax-exempt dyed diesel to help lower costs amid soaring fuel prices caused by wars in Iran and Ukraine. A North Texas resident in the trucking industry said the order will likely have a limited impact due to fueling station availability and long-term compliance concerns. The federal executive order mirrors a statewide disaster proclamation issued last week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.



President Donald Trump has issued an executive order allowing anyone to purchase tax-exempt dyed diesel in an effort to bring down soaring fuel prices driven by the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

Dyed diesel is typically restricted to off-road machinery, such as agricultural equipment. The executive order aims to lower fuel costs across the country by removing the added tax burden.

Trump’s executive order essentially does the same thing Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide disaster proclamation did last week, but on a national level.

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Truckers express skepticism

What they're saying:

North Texas resident Joel Rifkin owns Run Amok Transportation. He is in the business of hauling horses and said his drivers are now spending about $3,000 per day on fuel.

He remains skeptical because of the logistical hurdles that come with purchasing off-road diesel.

"For somebody like me, it's not really going to change anything. Because where can I take a tractor trailer and get off road diesel?" Rifkin said. "It's not like your mainline truck stops are going to support, start supplying off-road diesel."

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While some locations like Buc-ee's in Texas do sell off-road diesel, major national truck stop chains such as Love's, Pilot Flying J, TA, and QuikTrip generally do not stock it.

Additionally, off-road diesel contains red dye, whereas standard on-road diesel contains green dye. Because the red dye remains present in fuel tanks, lines, and filters for extended periods, truckers are concerned about inspections and penalties once the order expires.

Under normal operations, getting caught with red dye in an over-the-road truck's fuel system results in it being taken out of service.

"So, I don’t know what the long-term implication is because the dye stays in your tanks and lines for quite a while. So, I don’t know how the federal motor carriers will end up doing that long term," he said.

Rifkin said truckers hauling specialized loads, such as livestock, face additional challenges in mitigating fuel costs.

"I have some buddies that run freight and hay and grain out on the West Coast and they're lucky because they're not hauling livestock like we do. So, they can actually slow their trucks down a few miles an hour and get another half mile a gallon or another mile a gallon going down the road. But unfortunately, hauling livestock, backing it down and trying to slow down for fuel savings is a really hard pitch to our customers when their animals are on the trailer for a couple, three hours longer than they need to be," he said.