North Texas transportation plans in works for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Transportation planners are working on a comprehensive plan to manage traffic for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The plan includes leveraging public transit, shuttle buses, and technology to move over 100,000 daily visitors. Officials say the full details of the plan will be finalized in December when match schedules and base camps are announced.



There are just over eight months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with North Texas hosting more matches than any other location. The games will be played at AT&T Stadium, but there are venues spread across North Texas for other events.

Thursday, transportation planners talked about the logistics of how visitors will get from place to place during the world's biggest sporting event.

North Texas FIFA transportation planning

More than 100,000 daily visitors are expected to converge on the region. Arlington will play host to nine matches at the stadium, the most of any host city.

The City of Dallas will host the tournament’s international broadcast center. Fort Worth also has a major role in accommodating fans.

Therefore, mobility is a huge consideration with planning underway now for months.

The North Texas Central Council of Governments presented the latest overview of the plan at their Thursday meeting. Every major transportation entity is involved.

NCTCOG

The plans include enhanced versions of service from Trinity Rail Express, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, local bus systems, shuttle buses, private shuttles and ride-share companies.

Traffic flow will be critical, with the possibility of reversible managed lanes during peak travel times.

While it’s believed many local fans may drive to attend matches, a more concentrated planning effort is focused on moving visitors about on public transit.

What they're saying:

Natalie Bettger with NTCCOG spoke about their plan at the meeting.

"The good thing about our stadium in this area is we have a lot of parking. Unlike other host cities, they don't have the opportunity to have a lot of parking. The challenge we have is having transit to the stadium, and so we have offered transit to the stadium before we utilize the Trinity Railway Express and we charter folks in down from the Center Port Station. So we do plan to have transit. We expect a large number of fans to attend by transit, and that's what we're balancing with NTCCOG and the transit agencies to ensure that we can provide that service for the World Cup," Bettger said.

Transportation details coming in December

What's next:

This is the second draft of the current transportation plan. More of the details will unfold in December, when specific teams and matches will be revealed.

Times for the matches and specifics like which teams will stay where at the designated base camps.

Lots of moving parts are still coming together. Thursday even heard discussions of working with major freight trains to assure no railway crossings would be blocked by passing trains at peak times during the games.

Further plans include the use of technology like mobile phone apps with real-time updates and info about options for getting around.