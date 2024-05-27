North Texas tornado victims: What we know

7 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after multiple tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Saturday night.

Preliminary reports say EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Cooke and Denton counties, and an EF-3 tornado destroyed homes in Collin County.

All 7 deaths occurred in Cooke County, where the tornado tore through a mobile home park in Valley View.

While the clean-up effort is underway, we are learning more about the victims.

The Cooke County Sheriff confirmed two of the deaths were a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Miranda, Laura and Marco Esparza

Laura Esparze (left), Miranda Esparza (center) and Marco Esparza (right)

A mother and her two children were killed during Saturday night's storm.

Miranda Esparza and her two children, 15-year-old Laura and 9-year-old Marco were among the victims.

Valley View ISD confirmed the family's deaths.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two of our students. Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and everyone affected by this devastating event," said Valley View ISD Superintendent James Womack in a statement.

"Together, we will navigate this challenging period with resilience and solidarity," Womack continued.

This article will be updated