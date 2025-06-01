North Texan jailed in Thailand on monarch insult accusations reunited with family

The Brief American scholar Paul Chambers, jailed in Thailand for allegedly insulting the monarchy, has been released. Chambers was reunited with his family in Italy after the case against him was dropped. He plans to advocate for changes to Thailand's law that makes insulting the monarchy a crime.



A reunion took place in Italy on Sunday for an American scholar who was recently jailed in Thailand.

Paul Chambers, a U.S. political science professor, was arrested in April while teaching at a university in Thailand, when he was accused of insulting the Thai monarchy. Now, the case has been dropped, and he is on his way home.

American Professor Released from Thailand

The Latest:

Chambers was elated to see his family. He maintains his innocence, and now that his case has been dropped, he wants to work to change the law in Thailand that put him in prison.

A hug between brothers that had been months in the making finally happened when Chambers was reunited with his loved ones.

Chambers described the moment as a dream come true.

The Alleged Crime

The backstory:

Insulting the Thai monarchy is a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison within the country.

Chambers had help from people in Thailand. He says the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Group and global reach were instrumental in his release.

The pressure from all sides made its way to the country’s attorney general, who decided to drop the case against Chambers.

He got his passport back at the airport to board a flight to Italy, where his family was waiting.

Chambers Family Reunited

What they're saying:

"I wasn't found guilty, put in prison on that accusation, which I continue to deny, taken to prison where I suffered some indignities," the professor said.

From the start, Chambers' wife and family overseas worked hard to clear his name. They contacted state leaders, the U.S. Embassy, and even the president.

"President Trump is going to be so glad not to get another letter from me," said Chambers' mother, Peggy.

"This extended all the way, this travesty of justice extended all the way to when I was getting on the plane to leave Thailand," Chambers said.

Chambers maintains that he did not insult the monarchy, and he says hundreds are sitting in prison for allegedly committing the same crime.

"And it is a law that can easily be manipulated for political reasons. And so many people are in jail wrongfully because of this law," Chambers said. "And I think there needs to be attention focused upon changing this law for sure, and ending it to create justice in Thailand."

Chambers and his family believe someone else was behind the accusation.

"This case has proven to all at the global level that Paul has suffered, and also the families and friends and loved ones really suffered the mistreatment, and this should not happen in the first place," Chambers’ wife, Napisa, said. "And we really would like to see whoever did this, the security sector, or whoever, to be held accountable."

"I mean, it was just a huge effort on everyone's part," said Chambers’ sister, Rhonda. "It really was. And yes, the Chambers, we’re a force to be reckoned with."

What's next:

And the family plans to see that justice is served, because if this case has proven anything else, it's that you don’t mess with the Chambers family.

Chambers has lived in Thailand for 15 years. He and his wife hope to return someday, but for now, they plan to soak in the family time together in Italy.