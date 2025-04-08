American professor faces 15 years in Thailand jail for insulting monarchy

article

The Brief The North Texas family of an American man jailed in Thailand says he is innocent of the charges against him. Paul Chambers, a professor at a university in Thailand, is now accused of insulting the Thai government. Chambers is facing up to 15 years in prison for allegations of insulting the monarchy.



The North Texas family of an American man jailed in Thailand say he is innocent of the charges against him.

What we know:

Paul Chambers, a professor at a university in Thailand, has been teaching there for decades, and is now accused of insulting the Thai government.

Thailand is a constitutional monarchy and forbids the people of Thailand to criticize the monarch.

The alleged comments, reportedly made during a webinar last fall, refer to a restructuring of Thailand’s military.

Chambers’ wife, however, is the dean of the university where he teaches and says the words did not come from her husband, but rather a think tank in Singapore that broadcast the webinar.

Video shows Paul Chambers turning himself in on Tuesday after formally acknowledging the charges.

Thailand speech laws

Dig deeper:

Beginning in 2020, opponents of Thailand’s speech laws have become more vocal, especially among young people and students leading pro-democracy protests.

Critics of Thailand’s speech laws consider its enforcement among the harshest anywhere.

Thailand’s military plays a major role in the country’s politics. It has staged 13 coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932. Including most recently 11 years ago.

What they're saying:

Chambers' family says he is being wrongfully detained.

Chambers' brother, Kit Chambers, raised his concerns about his brother's Thailand detainment with FOX 4 on Tuesday.

"Paul is accused of insulting the monarchy, which is a law that he knows really well. He’s never insulted the monarchy," said Kit Chambers. "He knows that law, and he knows not to do it."

Chambers’ family says it’s been in contact with the U.S. ambassador to Thailand and U.S. politicians, but the family says he lives with epilepsy, so there is concern for his health in jail.

"So, he’s been refused bail two times now, and he is in jail until trial. That’s the way it looks. That’s the way it looks. It could be 30 days; it could be 90 days."

For now, Kit is hoping for his brother's freedom and safety.

"Our greatest fear is that he’s held there for a long period of time. That’s our worst nightmare," said Kit Chambers.

What's next:

Paul Chambers is facing up to 15 years in prison for allegations of insulting the monarchy.

He has been denied bail.