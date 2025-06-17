North Texas teens compete for Real Madrid CF dream opportunity

The Brief Real Madrid and Abbott Global Healthcare held a soccer try-out in Southlake for North Texas teens. Two athletes will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Madrid to train with Real Madrid and attend a match. Dallas is the first of five cities hosting these try-outs, with ten total athletes to be selected for the experience.



North Texas soccer lovers battled it out for a dream prize.

An exciting day for teen athletes out on the pitch, as the Real Madrid Football Club teamed up with Abbott Global Healthcare to host a unique try-out at Ulete Soccer Center in Southlake.

The group showcased their talents to Real Madrid scouts who were observing their every move.

Two lucky athletes will be selected for an all-expense paid trip to Madrid, Spain, where they will learn from the legendary football club coaches and get to attend a Real Madrid match.

What they're saying:

18-year-old Jake Ciccarello is one of approximately 250 teens who played in the brutal Texas heat on Tuesday morning.

"Everyone here is so nice, working hard. It's really just a great time right now," said Ciccarello.

Ciccarello believes his chances of making the so-called "Abbott Dream Team" are good.

"I think I did some good things. I had a good attitude, so I'm hoping for a trip to Madrid to play with the team. It would be great. I would love that," said Ciccarello.

"And I mean going to Madrid who doesn't want to be there."

Dig deeper:

Participants at the try-out also got to learn the latest advancements in sports health and nutrition from Abbott experts.

"It's also helping you set up a healthy life, so years from now, you have a lower risk of chronic disease," said Elissa Maurer of Abbot Global Healthcare.

Clint Dempsey on the future of Texas soccer

Local perspective:

FOX 4's Alex Boyer talked with soccer legend and Texas native Clint Dempsey about the sport's growing popularity and was in attendance for motivation and support.

"It's going to be a windy road with ups and downs and those who stay the course will get there in the end," said Dempsey.

Clint Dempsey is considered one of the greatest American soccer players of all time and one of the most successful Americans to ever play in Europe.

Clint Dempsey (middle)

Dempsey, a Texas native, is excited to see what these talented teens can do.

"The fact that they want to come to Dallas and look at the kids here makes me smile and have pride, because I've always felt that Texas is a great place that has always had talent that doesn't always get the opportunity to make it to the highest level."

As North Texas is slated to host nine matches in the FIFA World Cup next June, Dempsey believes the love for the game will continue to grow.

"I'm over the moon about it. I remember the 1994 World Cup being here," said Dempsey.

What's next:

Dallas is the first of five cities hosting try-outs for the "Abbott Dream Team." Ten lucky and talented teams will ultimately get selected for the Real Madrid experience.

We wish them luck.