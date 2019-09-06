North Texas soldier surprises family with sweet reunion

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A military family is back together after a sweet reunion in a North Texas school cafeteria.

Petty Officer First Class Sergio Padilla surprised his wife and daughters after a year-long deployment.

He showed up at Grand Prairie ISD's Travis World Language Academy.

In the video, you hear other students get excited when the man in uniform appeared.

It took a few seconds for his daughters to realize it was dad, but then it was hugs all around.