79-year-old woman dies after car strikes tree in Arlington median

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The Brief A 79-year-old woman died and a 66-year-old driver was injured Sunday morning after their car struck a tree on New York Avenue. The driver told police she swerved off the road to avoid another vehicle that suddenly cut into her lane. Arlington police are investigating the crash, and the victim's name is withheld pending family notification.



A 79-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Arlington, authorities said.

Fatal Arlington crash

Officers responded at 11:03 a.m. to a report of a wreck in the 2600 block of New York Avenue, according to the Arlington Police Department. Investigators determined a 2019 Cadillac CT5 veered off the road and struck a tree in the median.

The 79-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The driver, a 66-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver told officers she was traveling northbound on New York Avenue when another vehicle cut into her lane, forcing her to take evasive action that caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin are notified.