North Texas soldier among two killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

A 33-year-old soldier from Tarrant County was among the two soldiers killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, from Tarrant County, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., from Hawaii, died on Wednesday.

Both were assigned to Fort Hood, and deployed to Afghanistan in October 2019.

The helicopter crash, which happened in Logar Province, Afghanistan, is under investigation.

The Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter, but the U.S military dismissed that claim as false.

This brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19, and there have also been three non-combat deaths this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report