2 men rescued from Cottonwood Creek after being trapped by rising waters

Dallas Fire-Rescue pulled two men to safety Saturday after rising waters left them trapped in the middle of Cottonwood Creek.

DFR spokesperson Jason Evans said units were called just before 1 p.m. after a passerby saw the men near Forest Lane and

Schroeder Road.

Evans said the men were on a concrete slab of a walking path with a bicycle.

A water sled was sent out by the Swift Water Rescue Team and the men and their bike were pulled to safety.

The men were evaluated on scene but were not taken to the hospital.