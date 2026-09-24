Dallas 7-Eleven shooting leaves man in critical condition
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DALLAS - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a convenience store in Dallas.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store along the westbound service road of the R.L. Thornton Freeway, near Jim Miller Road.
Dallas police said an adult male was shot at the location and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
They have not yet made an arrest.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on what led up to the shooting and no suspect description was released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and the SKY 4 helicopter.