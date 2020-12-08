North Texas sees post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases

article

Health experts warned there would be a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases and they were correct.

For the sixth time in the 11 days since the holiday, there were more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in the four largest counties in North Texas.

Over the past eight months, only four days hit that number.

There were also 16 deaths reported Monday.

Statewide there were more than 8,700 new cases and 33 deaths reported. North Texas accounted for about half of the cases reported statewide.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the North Texas hospital region jumped by 95 on Monday.

There were 2,460 patients representing nearly 16% of the staffed hospital beds in the 19-county region.

That once again puts the North Texas region over the 15% threshold set by the governor for tougher restrictions on places like restaurants and gyms.

Restrictions will be eased if the rate drops below 15% for seven straight days.